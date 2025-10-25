New Zealand vs England Live: When and where to watch NZ vs ENG ODI series live on TV and streaming in India? After a frustrating time in the T20Is, New Zealand and England will hope that the rain stays away as the two teams take on each other in a three-match ODI series, starting in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, Kane Williamson's hometown, with the local lad set to return to national colours on Sunday.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI:

It seems like rain is following cricket and is in love with the sport. Colombo had as many as five Women's World Cup washed out and a few other shortened, it rained during the first ODI between India and Australia in Perth, in Navi Mumbai when India Women took on the White Ferns and in Christchurch and Auckland where just one game was possible out of the three in the T20I series between New Zealand and England. So, how is the weather in Tauranga, Mount Maunganui you ask? Well, at least for the series opener, it is clear.

New Zealand and England will be glad just to see some clear skies and sun shining over them as the two teams get their journeys underway for the ODI World Cup 2027, which is two years from now. India and Australia had a few games, Bangladesh and West Indies got some match practice, Afghanistan had a run and it is now the turn of the 2019 World Cup finalists, who compared to several other teams look a bit more settled.

England got a reality check recently against South Africa while New Zealand are playing their first ODI series since the Champions Trophy in March. Hence, they have their main man Kane Williamson returning to national colours on his home ground, alongside Test captain Tom Latham. England too have the ODI regulars return, in form of Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett and Joe Root and it promises to be a fascinating series, hoping rain stays away for all three matches.

When and where to watch NZ vs ENG ODI series live on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between New Zealand and England will kick off at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, on Sunday, October 26, at 6:30 AM IST. The remaining matches are scheduled for October 29 and November 1 in Hamilton and Wellington, respectively. The NZ vs ENG ODI series will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India, while the live streaming of the matches will be available on Amazon Prime Video as well as SonyLiv.

Squads

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Sonny Baker, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson