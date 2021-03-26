NZ vs BAN: Twitter erupts as Trent Boult takes a one-handed stunner; Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER/SPARK SPORTS Trent Boult grabbed a one-handed stunner during the 3rd ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Friday.

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult stunned the crowd at Wellington as he caught a one-handed stunner during the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh on Friday. His catch at third man boundary dismissed Bangladesh opener Liton Das on 21.

New Zealand are already leading the three-match series 2-0 and are close to securing a clean-sweep against the visitors.

Earlier, New Zealand put on 318/6 in 50 overs, with Devon Conway (126) and Daryl Mitchell (100*) scoring centuries. For Bangladesh, Rubel Hossain was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/70.

Bangladesh endured a poor start to the run-chase and could never recover from the flurry of wickets early in the innings.

Tamim Iqbal (1), Soumya Sarkar (1) and Mohammad Mithun (6) were all dismissed early, as Bangladesh were left reeling at 48/4 in 18 overs.

Mahmudullah slammed a half-century but continued to lose partners at the other end.

