Watch: Brilliant 'footwork' by Jimmy Neesham to force unique run out of Tamim Iqbal

Image Source : SCREENGRAB TWITTER/SPARK SPORT New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham (far right) kicks the ball into the stump to run out Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Bangaldesh's veteran batsman Tamim Iqbal looked in a class of his own when the 32-year-old southpaw scored a fluent 78-run innings against New Zealand in first ODI between the nations in Christchurch on Tuesday morning.

The batsman looked destined for his 14th ODI century before a unique but special effort from Jimmy Neesham halted his innings 22 runs short of the ton.

Neesham, who didn't had enough time to pick the ball and hit the wicket with Tamim fast approaching the crease, improvised his throw to the wicket with a football-style kick to the ball which was inches away from the stumps. Neesham's quick thinking bear the right fruit as the kick was strong enough to dislodge the stumps with Tamim just centimeters away from the popping crease.

Tamim's wicket came at a crucial juncture for the hosts as B'desh looked set for a big total with 133 runs in 31 overs to their board.

Bangladesh eventually managed to put 271/6 on the board with Mohammad Mithun (73 not out) and Musfiqur Rahim (34) making valuable contributions after Tamim's departure.