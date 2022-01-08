New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs BAN Christchurch Test

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Bangladesh cricket team celebrates their first win against New Zealand in Test cricket.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Streaming

Bangladesh completed a historic away Test win against New Zealand at the Bay Oval, snapping the 17-match unbeaten streak at home. The world was effusive in praise for the Tigers and we take a look at some of the best reactions. The visitors chased down a target of 40 after bowling out New Zealand for 169 – led by a fiery spell from Ebadot Hossain. Bangladesh had not previously won any of their 43 matches in New Zealand across all three formats, while the result also ends the Kiwis' eight-series home win streak that stretched back to 2017. Now, The Tigers will aim to seal the series by winning the second Test at Christchurch.

Match Details

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test

Sunday, January 09

Hagley Oval in Christchurch

03:30 am IST

Live Streaming

Amazon Prime will live stream of the Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh in India. Fans need to have an Amazon Prime’s subscription to watch the live streaming of the match. The match will not be televised in India.

Both team squads

NZ Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry.

BAN Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Shohidul Islam, Fazle Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan.