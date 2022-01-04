New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates, BAN vs NZ Latest Scorecard

Top News
Latest News
Aaj Ki Baat | Has the third Covid wave arrived in India? 34,000+ new cases, 123 deaths on a single day
Kurukshetra | Rahul Gandhi an 'accidental Hindu', says CM Yogi Adityanath in Amethi
Muqabla | Why every political party is eyeing at "brahmin" votes to win UP in 2022?
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish named as prime accused in SIT charge sheet
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Monday, January 03, 2022
Maharashtra's MVA alliance formula in Goa too? Here's what Sanjay Raut said
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of multiple projects during Manipur, Tripura visit on January 4
Assembly Election 2022: PM to lay foundation stones of various projects in Punjab on Wed
Rahul Gandhi an 'accidental Hindu', says CM Adityanath in Amethi
'Teen Tigada, Kaam Bigada': Congress launches theme song for Uttarakhand polls
'Bulli Bai' app row: 21-year-old engineering student arrested in Bengaluru
Vaccination Day 1: Over 40 lakh teens aged 15-18 jabbed with first dose
New satellite image shows China constructing bridge on its side of Pangong lake in Ladakh
'Can't be tolerated': Madhya Pradesh CM lashes out at authorities after 4-year-old attacked by dogs
Covid cases surge across the globe amid Omicron scare, shows data | Top points
'Pakistan has become land of cowards', says Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan after attack on her car
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Hoping Siraj can bowl tomorrow, says Ashwin on pacer's hamstring injury
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Ashwin confident of India making something out of their total of 202
IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rahane, Pujara flop show continues as Indian middle-order disappoints
IPL 2022: Nehra all set to become head coach of Ahmedabad, Vikram Solanki to be Director of Cricket
State sports minister Manoj Tiwary named in Bengal Ranji squad
Fighter to The Intern remake, list of Deepika Padukone's upcoming films will leave you thrilled
DYK 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli kept flies in his refrigerator; Here's why
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Freddy, Kartik Aaryan's 2022 releases you can't miss
Veteran actor Prem Chopra, wife test positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital
Aditi Rao Hydari to Kriti Sanon, 5 actresses who took the lead and gave brilliant dramas in 2021
Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 lakh units in 2021; highest ever in a calendar year
Budget 2022: Govt may hike agri credit target to about Rs 18 lakh cr
Tata Motors reports 50 pc jump in PV sales to 35,299 units in December
New Year gift for Mumbaikars: No property tax on houses measuring up to 500 sqft
Bank Holidays 2022: Banks to remain close on THESE days from January to December - Check full list
Portronics Launches Kronos Y1 Smart Calling Watch at INR 3,399
realme GT Master Edition receives UI 3.0 update, running on Android 12 OS
Apple to launch AirPods Pro 2 with lossless audio and charging case with sound- Report
Reliance Digital offering EMI scheme and cashback offer for iPhone 12 mini
Katrina Kaif hugs Vicky Kaushal as she drops him at Mumbai airport | PICS
Yearender 2021: Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik, celebrities who called it splits
Salman Khan's birthday bash: Actor looks Dabangg, Bobby Deol, Arbaaz & others reach Panvel farmhouse
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt make stylish appearance as they jet off for New Year vacay (PICS)
Anushka Sharma loves getting sun kissed. These photos are proof!
Omicron affects throat: Food items to eat and NOT to eat to get relief from sore throat
Breaking myth: Safer for child to build immunity by getting infected with COVID-19 than vaccination?
What is Florona: Symptoms, Precautions, Treatment; everything you should know
Study finds no reason to delay Covid vaccination during pregnancy
How to differentiate between omicron variant symptoms and common cold symptoms?
Meet the man who got 145 degrees from different online courses during lockdown
Kili Paul lip-syncing Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's 'Channa Mereya' amuses netizens | WATCH
Harry Potter Reunion Twitter Review: Potterhead's get emotional as they relive Hogwarts days
Chennai Rains: Troubling photos of flooded streets & stranded people in Tamil Nadu go viral
Horoscope Today, Jan 4: Taurus people will have a great day, know about other zodiac signs
Using suncreens to cleaning makeup brushes, skincare resolution for 2022
Amavasya 2022 List: When is Paush Amavasya? Know date & time of New Moon 2022 calendar
Vastu Tips: Know which color is most auspicious for dining room
Tired of scratching your head? Here are 10 smart tricks to drive away dandruff this winter