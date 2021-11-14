New Zealand vs Australia Live streaming T20 WC 2021 Final: When and where to watch NZ vs AUS match online

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/GETTY IMAGES New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming T20 World Cup Final 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch NZ vs AUS Live streaming cricket online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Live streaming New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup Final 2021: When and where to watch NZ vs AUS match online

From making it to the semifinal by the barest of margin to thrashing title contenders Pakistan in the semifinal, Australia's journey in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is no lesser than a roller coaster ride. With key players coming directly after playing IPL 2021 in UAE, Australia had a clear advantage ahead of the tournament. However, they were not termed as title favourites as Kangaroos were in the group of death alongside 2019 50-overs World Cup champion England, defending champions West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch New Zealand vs Australia Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Final Match and TV Telecast. You can watch NZ vs AUS Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

The NZ vs AUS (New Zealand vs Australia) will be the Final match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The NZ vs AUS match will be live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports. Here, you can find all the necessary details such as how to watch NZ vs AUS Live, how to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Live, how to watch Hotstar Live, when and where to watch NZ vs AUS on Hotstar and Star Sports.

New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch NZ vs AUS Final Match Online

At what time does New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match start?

New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match?

New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match will take place on November 14 (Sunday).

How do I watch live streaming of New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match?

You can watch New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in Australia.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match?

You can watch New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Match?

New Zealand Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne.

Australia Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.