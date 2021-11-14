LIVE Score NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 Final Live Updates New Zealand vs Australia Live Scorecard, Commentary

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson strike a pose with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy ahead of the final clash in Dubai.

NZ vs AUS LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2021 Final Live Updates New Zealand vs Australia Live Scorecard, Commentary

3:00 PM: Kane Williamson's New Zealand undertake final training session ahead of the game against Australia in the final of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

2:45 PM: Matthew Wade may bat higher up the order, hints Australia captain Finch Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch feels there is a potential for Matthew Wade to come higher up in the order as early as in the ICC T20 World Cup final against New Zealand later on Sunday in order to fully realize his batting abilities. Wade and Marcus Stoinis came together when the chips were down against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semifinal in Dubai on November 11, with the former cashing in on a dropped catch by Hasan Ali to smash three sixes off three deliveries to guide Australia into the final for the second time in the history of the tournament.

Match Preview: Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and Australia lock horns in Dubai

Squad

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

The feistiness of Australia will clash with the tactical shrewdness of a perennially understated New Zealand when the Trans-Tasman rivals battle for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy here on Sunday.

Considering how both Australia and New Zealand won their respective semifinals against fancied opponents, one can expect another dramatic finish at the "Ring of Fire".

Australia, who have won a record five World Cup titles in 50-over cricket, have surprisingly not got their hands on the T20 showpiece.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have always been consistent in ICC events but now seem to have the self-belief of going all way under Kane Williamson's astute leadership.

It will be their first T20 World Cup final and if they do end up winning it, it will be a remarkable achievement for a country of five million which keeps churning out world-class players.

Australia hold the upper hand over the reigning world Test champions in overall T20 meetings but the Black Caps won their only meeting in the World Cup back in the 2016 edition in India.

Their last meeting in a World Cup final, in the 50-over format in 2015, was bossed by the Aussies, who have not won an ICC event since then.

Fans of both the teams will have to work against their body clock to watch the game from their TV sets with the final starting well past midnight in both countries.