New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC T20WC 2021, NZ vs AFG probable playing 11

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Abu Dhabi Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for NZ vs AFG Super 12 Match, 3:30 PM in India.

Today's 40th match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between New Zealand and Afghanistan. Both the teams will face off at 3.30 pm at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This match is very important for both the teams; especially for New Zealand, for whom a win will seal a semi-final berth.

On the other hand, if the Afghanistan team wins the match, then there will be a possibility of a big upset in Group-2. In fact, if the Afghanistan team is successful in defeating New Zealand, then India will have a chance to reach the semi-finals, while it may be difficult for the New Zealand team.

Probable Playing XI

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

Based on current performances and past record at the venue, Indiatvnews.com has picked the best possible combination for your Dream11. Do take a look.

Dream XI: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan.

Batters (Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran)

A total of four batsmen have been included in the Dream XI team for this match. In this, two are from New Zealand and two are from Afghanistan cricket team. The first name that comes in this list is Martin Guptill. Guptill has been performing brilliantly for New Zealand throughout this tournament.

Apart from Guptill, Kane Williamson has also contributed significantly in batting for the team. Apart from this, Nanjibullah Zadran and Hazratullah Zazai from the Afghanistan cricket team can be included in the team given their explosive intent top of the order either provides a good start or backfires.

Wicket-keeper (Mohammad Shahzad)

Although there were three options in the team of Dream XI in this match, the most likely to bet on Mohammad Shahzad of Afghanistan. Shahzad is known for his explosive batting. In such a situation, he has the ability to get a lot of points from his game given the venue has been the most batting friendly among the lot.

All-Rounder (Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib)

In the list of all-rounders, it will be wise to keep two of the best players from Afghanistan in this team of Dream XI. The first name in this comes from the captain of the team, Mohammad Nabi, who has often come to the rescue of the team with the bat/ The other player will be Gulbadin Naib, who is scoring runs off late while picking wickets as well.

Bowler (Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Rashid Khan)

Bowling has many options in today's match but the players who are most likely to take wickets are Trent Boult and Tim Southee of New Zealand. At the same time, Ish Sodhi, who performed well in the last match, can show his amazing again. Apart from this, Rashid of Afghanistan can also be seen in this team.