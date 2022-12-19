Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand tour of India 2023: Kane Williamson rested for India tour, Tom Latham to take charge in absence

New Zealand have announced their ODI squad for the upcoming tour of India as skipper Kane Williamson has been rested for the ODI series. Williamson, who recently stepped down from the Test side captaincy, will however travel to Pakistan to take charge of the side in the ODI format. Tom Latham will be tasked to take charge of the ODI side in Williamson’s absence in India with the ODI World Cup not far away.

Plan set for ODI World Cup?

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and middle-order batter Henry Nicholls were recalled to the ODI squad named for the two tours with a maiden call-up for all-rounder Henry Shipley. Former Black Caps player Luke Ronchi will be the head-coach for the three-match ODI series against India in January with Gary Stead and Shane Jurgensen flying back after the Pakistan series.

Shipley, the 26-year-old all-rounder is a tall, right-arm quick and a middle-order batter and has been in impressive form in domestic cricket.

“Henry’s an exciting talent who we’ve had our eye on for a while,” New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said.

“He’s taken his game to another level in the past 12 months, and we’re delighted to see his progression given how valuable genuine all-rounders are in any cricket team.”

“It’s encouraging to see players putting their hands up in our domestic competitions and their performances being rewarded with selection for the national team."

The two series in the sub-continent will be crucial for New Zealand as they prepare for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India next year.

“This is a great opportunity to take on two quality white-ball sides in sub-continental conditions,” Larsen said.

“It’s going to be tough cricket against world-class opposition which should prove a real test of a player’s skill and temperament.

“With the one-day World Cup less than a year away in India, it’s the perfect time to be playing these sides at home as we look to nail down our game-plans, and understand the different situations and conditions we may encounter.”

New Zealand ODI squads for series against Pakistan and India

Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only), Tom Latham (captain - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODI’s only), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only).

