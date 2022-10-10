New Zealand to tour Pakistan in 2022-23, PCB releases schedule

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand to tour Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced the schedule of New Zealand's tour of Pakistan. The Blackcaps will visit Pakistan two times in an all-format series that will begin by the end of 2022. The tour will begin with 2 Test matches, which are part of the ICC World Test Championship, while 3 ODIs (part of the Cricket World Cup Super League) will also be played in December and January. The Kane Williamson side will return to play 5 T20Is and 5 World Cup Super League ODIs in April and May 2023.

The first Test will be played in Karachi from 27th- 31st Dec, while the final one will be played in Multan from 4th-8th January. Black Caps will take on the men in green in 3 ODIs in Karachi, starting from 11th January. Following this, the Kane Williamson side will leave Pakistan and return for another limited over series in April.

The April leg of the tour will be kicked off in Karachi with 4 T20Is starting from 13th April, while the fifth and final T20I will be played in Lahore on 23rd April. The five-match ODI series will begin with two ODIs being played in Lahore from 26th April, while the final three ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi.

The New Zealand team is the defending champions of the ICC World Test championship but are in the 8th spot on the points table, while Pakistan is sitting at the fifth spot. In the ICC Super League, the Blackcaps sit in sixth while the men in green are in the fourth spot. The New Zealand team toured Pakistan in September 2021 but it was canceled owing to security reasons.

