New Zealand star storms in top 5 of ICC Men's ODI all-rounder rankings, Shubman Gill still No.1 ODI batter

New Zealand star all-rounder Michael Bracewell has stormed into the top five of the ICC Men's all-rounders rankings in the ODIs, following his impressive performances in the 3-0 series win over Pakistan. Bracewell, the stand-in captain for the Blackcaps, has jumped two places in the all-rounders' chart.

Bracewell pips compatriot Mitchell Santner to take the fifth spot and become the highest-ranked New Zealand player in the all-rounders rankings. He had an impressive outing in the third ODI, as he scored 59 runs from 40 balls and took a wicket too.

His 59-run knock, laced with six sixes and a four, was the cornerstone in helping the hosts post 264/8 in the curtailed 42-over match. The stand-in skipper also had some joy with the ball as he picked a wicket in his eight overs while conceding 39.

Notably, Ben Sears was the star of the match and the series too as he picked up back-to-back five-wicket hauls in the second and the third ODI. He became the first New Zealand player to have achieved the feat and was also adjudged the Player of the Series for his exploits.

He jumped 64 places in the bowlers' rankings, following his 10 wickets in the series. He now ranks 100th in the ODI bowlers' chart despite having played just four ODIs in his short career so far.

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai is the leading all-rounder in the ODI charts with 296 rating points. His compatriot Mohammad Nabi is hot on his heels behind him with 292 ratings.

India's Shubman Gill continues to be the top-ranked ICC ODI batter with 784 rating points, well ahead of the second-ranked Pakistan star Babar Azam, who has 766 rating points. Gill took the World No.1 spot in the middle of February and is running into the second month as the top-ranked ICC ODI batter. India skipper Rohit Sharma is third, while Heinrich Klaasen and Virat Kohli round up the top five.

The ODI bowling charts are being led by Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who has 680 rating points, 30 more than the next-best Kuldeep Yadav of India.