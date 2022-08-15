New Zealand's Martin Guptill surpasses Rohit Sharma to top this list, know details

New Zealand's Martin Guptill has left behind India skipper Rohit Sharma to acquire the top spot in the list of leading run-scorers in T20 international cricket.
In the recently concluded third T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand and West Indies, Guptill scored 15 runs to climb up and replace Sharma by just 10 runs. He has scored a total of 3497 runs in 121 matches played in the shortest format of the game. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's total runs tally is 3487 from 132 matches.
Guptill has an average of 31.79 runs with the highest score of 105. He has smashed 2 centuries and 20 fifties in his T20I career so far.
Virat Kohli who has recently been off-coloured for a long time has the third position in the list. He has scored 3308 runs in 99 T20Is.
Following is the list of top 10 run-scorers in T20Is
- Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 3497 runs
- Rohit Sharma (India) - 3487 runs
- Virat Kohli (India) - 3308 runs
- Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 2975 runs
- Aaron Finch (Australia) - 2855 runs
- Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 2686 runs
- David Warner (Australia) - 2684 runs
- Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) - 2514 runs
- Eoin Morgan (England) - 2458 runs
- Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) - 2435 runs
With the upcoming Asia Cup in the last week of August, Rohit will want to take back his position and Kohli will eye a comeback.