New Zealand's Martin Guptill surpasses Rohit Sharma to top this list, know details

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Martin Guptill in action

New Zealand's Martin Guptill has left behind India skipper Rohit Sharma to acquire the top spot in the list of leading run-scorers in T20 international cricket.

In the recently concluded third T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand and West Indies, Guptill scored 15 runs to climb up and replace Sharma by just 10 runs. He has scored a total of 3497 runs in 121 matches played in the shortest format of the game. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's total runs tally is 3487 from 132 matches.

Guptill has an average of 31.79 runs with the highest score of 105. He has smashed 2 centuries and 20 fifties in his T20I career so far.

Virat Kohli who has recently been off-coloured for a long time has the third position in the list. He has scored 3308 runs in 99 T20Is.

Following is the list of top 10 run-scorers in T20Is

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 3497 runs

Rohit Sharma (India) - 3487 runs

Virat Kohli (India) - 3308 runs

Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 2975 runs

Aaron Finch (Australia) - 2855 runs

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 2686 runs

David Warner (Australia) - 2684 runs

Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) - 2514 runs

Eoin Morgan (England) - 2458 runs

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) - 2435 runs

With the upcoming Asia Cup in the last week of August, Rohit will want to take back his position and Kohli will eye a comeback.

Latest Cricket News