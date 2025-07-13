New Zealand recall Devon Conway for T20 tri-series; bring in three players as cover for MLC finalists New Zealand were hit with Finn Allen's untimely injury that pulled him out of the Major League Cricket (MLC) playoffs and eventually the Zimbabwe T20I tri-series. The Black Caps also called a few more players for contingency, with four of their players featuring in the MLC Final.

London:

Finn Allen's injury put a spanner in the works for New Zealand ahead of the Zimbabwe T20 tri-series and the Black Caps had to recall Devon Conway, the veteran opening batter as the stop-gap solution, indicating that the southpaw might still be in the plans for the T20 World Cup next year. However, Conway wasn't the only inclusion for New Zealand as they also called three players - Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay and Tim Robinson - as cover for four players involved in the final of the Major League Cricket (MLC).

“We’re really gutted for Finn,” Rob Walter, New Zealand's head coach said in a statement. “I was looking forward to working with him and to see him continue his form from the MLC, but unfortunately, injuries happen.

“We’re lucky to be able to call on someone of Devon’s quality to replace Finn," Walter added.

New Zealand also prepared for contingencies

Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman (all part of the Washington Freedom squad) and Michael Bracewell (MI New York) are part of the two teams in the MLC 2025 final, set to take place in Dallas on July 13, Sunday. However, in case of travel delays or any such contingency, Walter mentioned that he was prepared to have extra options at his disposal.

"We knew there’d be a possibility that a handful of players could be involved in the MLC final on Monday, so we’re bringing in Mitch, Jimmy and Tim as possible replacements," he added. The series begins on Monday, July 14, with the hosts Zimbabwe taking on South Africa in the opener. New Zealand will be up against South Africa in their first game of the series on Wednesday, July 16. All matches are set to take place in Harare with all three teams playing each other twice, before two of them go through to the final.

New Zealand squad for Zimbabwe tri-series: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi