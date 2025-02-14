New Zealand provide fitness update on injured Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson ahead of Champions Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rachin Ravindra suffered a nasty blow to the forehead during the tri-series opener against Pakistan

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead provided a status update on a couple of his players ahead of the tri-series final against Pakistan in Karachi and the upcoming Champions Trophy. Rachin Ravindra prominently got hit on his forehead by a flat pull from Khushdil Shah off Michael Bracewell in the tri-series opener in Lahore.

Rachin's face was covered in blood and it looked like a nasty blow thankfully Stead had a positive update on the all-rounder but did admit that he is still a bit away from being declared match-fit. The all-rounder was seen doing light warm-ups at the National Stadium in Karachi alongside his teammates on Thursday.

"Rachin obviously, got that nasty blow in Lahore to the forehead. The pleasing thing is he's progressing well, so we're following HIA protocols at the moment," Stead mentioned in a Black Caps video on the eve of the tri-series final. "He has had a headache for a few days, but that's I guess subsiding which is really good news. He hit a few balls tonight for the first time, which is good, but there's a few more steps for him to go through before he will be considered fit for play," Stead added.

"Lockie has been out there. He's had a couple of bowls since he's been here, so he lifted the intensity up a little bit more tonight. Pleased how he's tracking and certainly will look to have him playing in one of the next two games," Stead mentioned of Ferguson, who injured his hamstring during the ILT20 where he was leading the Desert Vipers. Ferguson didn't take part in the second qualifier and the final of the tournament because of the injury.

New Zealand are scheduled to play a warm-up match against Afghanistan at this very venue on Sunday, February 16. Despite not having one of their most experienced pacer available, the Black Caps were able to defeat both Pakistan and South Africa in the first round of the tri-series and would want to win a trophy leading up to the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan and New Zealand will be up against each other once again in the Champions Trophy opener on February 19 in Karachi.