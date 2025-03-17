New Zealand Prime Minister jokes about India's CT win breaking his heart, PM Modi is all smiles: Watch New Zealand's Prime Minister took centre stage and made a hilarious joke about the Indian team's win over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

The Indian team recently returned triumphant from Dubai after they went unbeaten throughout the Champions Trophy 2025. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team won their third Champions Trophy title in a historic moment. It is interesting to note that the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the summit clash of the tournament to lift the title.

Speaking of the competition, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, made a hilarious comment about India’s Champions Trophy triumph during their meeting on March 17, which left India Prime Minister Narendra Modi amused.

Luxon stated that he is deliberately choosing to not talk about India’s win over New Zealand in the final as to avoid a diplomatic incident. "I really appreciate that PM Modi didn't bring up New Zealand's Champions Trophy loss to India, and I didn't mention our Test victories in India. Let's keep it that way and avoid a diplomatic incident," Luxon said.

Furthermore, Luxon also hailed the Indian team as one of the most dominant sides in world cricket and how they broke many hearts when they defeated New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final.

"During PM Modi's tenure, the men in blue (Indian cricket team) have been the most dominant side in cricket, most recently winning the Champions Trophy in Dubai against my men in black (New Zealand cricket team). They broke many, many New Zealanders' hearts in the process, including mine. I will be the bigger person and just say congratulations,” Luxon said.

It is worth noting that the Men in Blue put forth an exceptional performance in the Champions Trophy 2025. The side took on the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stages, defeating all of the teams that they locked horns against. They went on to defeat Australia in the semi-final and took on the Black Caps in the final again, registering a win and lifting the title.