New Zealand players unlikely to play in rescheduled IPL 2021

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Kane Williamson.

After England and Wales Cricket Board said that they expect England players to skip rescheduled IPL 2021 for a busy international calendar, it seems New Zealand players won't be part of the IPL phase 2 as well, expected to be rescheduled in September at a foreign venue, over their international commitments.

New Zealand are expected to face Pakistan in September in UAE, which is also the available window for IPL to host the remaining matches of the season.

They will be playing 3ODIs and 3T20s against Pakistan in the UAE. The series is an FTP commitment by New Zealand Cricket towards Pakistan Cricket Board and can’t be cancelled or postponed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson and Mumbai Indians' pacer are an important part of the Kiwi outfit and are expected to be part of the series. Other players who could miss the IPL are Adam Milne (Mumbai Indians), Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Tim Seifert (Kolkata Knight Riders), Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore).

Apart from them Afghanistan players will also be unavailable for IPL during the series as they are scheduled to face Pakistan for a three-match ODI seris during the period. West Indies and Australian cricketers, though, are available for IPL.