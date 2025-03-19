New Zealand players gain big in latest ICC T20I rankings after multiple wins over Pakistan New Zealand players Tim Seifert and Jacob Duffy have got closer to entering the top 10 rankings in the latest update by the ICC. Both players played crucial roles in New Zealand's two wins over Pakistan in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

Seifert has scored 89 runs in two matches so far smashing 10 fours and six sixes and at a strike rate of 174.51. He has jumped a staggering 20 places to finish 13th in the rankings for batters. Allen is in 18th place after jumping eight places thanks to his 67 runs in two matches at an explosive strike rate of 203.33. He smacked seven sixes and three fours in the first couple of T20Is against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Duffy has been the biggest gainer as he climbed 23 places to be in 12th place in the latest ICC T20I rankings for the bowlers. He picked up six wickets in the first two T20Is against Pakistan including a stunning four-wicket haul in the series opener.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi has slipped six places to 29th in the rankings after going wicketless in the two matches played against New Zealand. Notably, their star player Babar Azam has been left out of this series and and this has led to him slipping to 8th position with 702 rating points. With no other team playing international cricket at the moment thanks to the Indian Premier League, Travis Head remains on top of the T20I rankings for batters with 856 rating points.

Among bowlers, West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein is on top with 707 rating points while India's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is next with only one less rating point.