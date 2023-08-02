New Zealand ODI captain Kane Williamson shares update on recovery; posts batting video from net session

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson batting during a net session

New Zealand's ODI skipper Kane Williamson took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 1 to share a video of him facing throwdowns during a practice session in the nets as he continues to battle against time to gain full fitness after undergoing surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

The video comes as a bright sign for the Blackcaps who will certainly require the services of Williamson during their ODI World Cup campaign in India which begins with a clash against the defending champions England in the curtain raiser of the tournament on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Williamson posted a short clip on the social media platform Instagram that shows him trying to find some batting rhythm en route to recovery and he posted the same using the caption "Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws."

The 32-year-old has been out of action for more than four months. He ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the opening encounter of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) while playing for his new franchise Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

While patrolling near the deep square leg fence, Williamson tried to prevent an aerial blow from Ruturaj Gaikwad's willow from going over the boundary line and while he successfully managed to save the ball from going over the boundary, he landed badly on his right leg and went hobbling down on the ground.

The right-handed batter had to be escorted off the field and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament. Though there were speculations that he might even not feature for the Kiwis during the marquee 50-over tournament in India starting October 5, his promising road to recovery gives a ray of hope to his fellow teammates and fans.

Williamson underwent surgery in the month of April after coming back from the IPL and has been pushing hard to regain full fitness ever since.

