New Zealand name squad for upcoming India Tests, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway set to make a return

NZC (New Zealand Cricket) came forward and announced the side’s squad ahead of the upcoming Test series against the Indian team. It is worth noting that India and New Zealand will take on each other across two Test matches, with the first Test slated to kick off on November 19 in Wellington as the teams hope to put on a good showcase of cricket.

India and New Zealand are in the middle of an ODI series, and with two ODIs left, both teams will focus on the upcoming matches. It could be interesting to see how the two sides fare and gear up for the upcoming Test series.

With the Test squad announcement, it is interesting to note that star batter Rachin Ravindra makes his return to the Test setup. Notably, Ravindra dislocated his shoulder while attempting to take a catch back in September and has been out of contention for selection ever since.

Furthermore, veteran batter Devon Conway, who had suffered a concussion, and Tom Blundell, who is recovering from a quadriceps injury, are working on their comeback to the side and are expected to be ready in time for the first Test.

Rob Walter opens up on the upcoming Test series

With the series right around the corner, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter took centre stage and opened up on the squad composition of his side as they gear up to take on the Indian team across two Tests.

"This series marks the start of an exciting summer of Test cricket for the BLACKCAPS. The squad is largely consistent with the team that competed in England earlier this year, so it'll be great to be back together to try and recreate some of that success on home soil. There are ten Tests scheduled between now and March, so there’s no shortage of action for red-ball fans. Valuable Championship points are on the line of course, but our focus remains on playing our best cricket against a high-quality team like India," Walter was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

New Zealand Test squad: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young

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