New Zealand name squad for the last two ODIs against India, Brett Randell earns maiden call-up

NZC (New Zealand Cricket) took centre stage and announced their squad for the upcoming last two matches against the Indian team. It is worth noting that India and New Zealand are in the middle of an ODI series, and the sides are slated to take on each other in the fourth ODI of the series on November 13th.

Mitchell Santner will continue to lead the series for the last two ODIs, and one of the most notable inclusions to the squad has been that of Brett Randell. Notably, Randall has earned a maiden call-up to the squad. The uncapped 31-year-old recently returned from a County Championship season with Derbyshire.

Furthermore, NZC also recalled Josh Clarkson for the last two games of the series. He has represented New Zealand across six ODI matches and made his last appearance for the Black Caps against Bangladesh in April 2026.

Rob Walter opened up on the squad composition

With the squad announcement, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter took centre stage and opened up on the squad composition. He also reflected on how delighted the board is with the call-up of Brett Randell and backed him to do well with the national team after his consistent performances in domestic cricket.

“It’s always a special time when a player earns their first international call up. We’re very pleased for Brett, he’s been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for some time now and has earned this opportunity. There’s been a few movements throughout the series so we’re fortunate to be able to bring in Brett and Josh. The weather looks promising this weekend so hopefully we’ll get to end the series on a high,” Rob Walter was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Squad for 4th ODI: Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wk), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young

Squad for 5th ODI: Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner, Will Young

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