New Zealand move to third in World Test Championship table after crushing West Indies

New Zealand moved to third position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table with 62.5 percentage of points (PCT) following their clean sweep of West Indies in the two-Test series on Monday.

The Kiwis have now won five Test matches in four series and are on 300 points.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had introduced a new points system recently when it did away with total points and replaced it with PCT to bring more parity.

Australia lead the table with 82.2 PCT, followed by India who have 75 PCT. England with 60.8 PCT complete the top four.

The top two teams will play the WTC final in June next year. Pakistan (5), Sri Lanka (6), West Indies (7), South Africa (8) and Bangladesh (9) form the rest of the table.

New Zealand had on Monday won the second and final Test against West Indies by an innings and 12 runs in Wellington. They had won the first Test by an innings and 134 runs within four days at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. They are due to play two Tests against Pakistan, the first starting later this month. The Kiwis start favourites in that series.