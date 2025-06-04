New Zealand head coach Gary Stead steps down from role ahead of new WTC cycle Gary Stead's contract is set to end at the end of June, and it won't be renewed now. New Zealand are set to appoint one coach for all three formats now. For the unversed, Stead was only the Test head coach of the BlackCaps.

New Delhi:

New Zealand's most successful coach, Gary Stead, is set to step away from the role at the end of this month. This will end his seven-year tenure with the team that included a historic World Test Championship (WTC) title, three ICC finals in white-ball cricket and an even more historic 3-0 Test series win in India that end the latter team's unbeaten home dominance of 12 years.

Stead had already stood down as the white-ball head coach and will not renew his contract as the head coach in the longest format of the game. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is set to appoint one coach across all formats as soon as Stead's contract concludes this month.

He took over the role after Mike Hesson stepped down in 2018 and took the Kiwis to the final of the 2019 World Cup, which they lost on the boundary count. They won the inaugural edition of WTC, beating India in the final in 2021, and then reached the final of the T20 World Cup later that year. Earlier this year, they also reached the summit clash of the Champions Trophy but lost to India.

"There's been some amazing memories over the past seven years based around a group of fantastic and talented people who have gone out to give their best for their country, each other and for the fans. Brendon McCullum and Mike Hesson had left the team with strong values and a style of play, and I've just tried to build and shape that further to grow our ability to be consistent in everything we do.

"It's been nice to be competitive across all three formats, and I'd like to think that, regardless of results, the opposition know the Blackcaps are a team that won't fold and will always show the grit and determination to compete," Stead said.