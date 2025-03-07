New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry doubtful for Champions Trophy final against India India and New Zealand are all set to face each other in the final of Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday (March 9). However, with less than 48 hours to go for the summit clash, their fast bowler Matt Henry is still doubtful having hurt his shoulder in the semi-final vs South Africa.

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry is doubtful for the Champions Trophy final against India that is scheduled to be played on Sunday (March 9). For the unversed, Henry hurt his shoulder during the second semi-final against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. He dived awkwardly on his shoulder while taking a catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen.

The bowler was off the field for some time as well, before returning to bowl a couple more overs. In fact, he was also seen diving in the field after returning. However, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead stated today that Henry's fitness status is still 'unknown' with less than 48 hours to go for the summit clash.

The Kiwis will be desperate for Henry to regain full fitness as he is the highest wicket-taker of the Champions Trophy with 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 16.7. Moreover, he also picked a five-wicket haul against India on Sunday (March 2) in the final group stage clash in Dubai.

"I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl. We've had some scans and stuff done on him, and we're going to give him every chance to be playing in this match. [But it's] still a little bit unknown at this stage," Stead said. "He's obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder," Stead said according to ESPNCricinfo. "Hopefully, he will be okay," he added.

If Henry is ruled out of the final against India, it will be a huge blow for New Zealand. They have right-arm seamer Jacob Duffy in the squad, who will most likely replace him in the line-up. Duffy hasn't played a single game in the Champions Trophy in four outings, but he featured in the tri-series against Pakistan before the showpiece event and returned with the figures of 1/48 in seven overs.