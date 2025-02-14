New Zealand defeat Pakistan in tri-nation series final to tick off Champions Trophy preparations

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Zealand cricket team players.

New Zealand made light work of Pakistan in the tri-nation series final at the National Stadium in Karachi to tick off the boxes ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The Kiwis dominated the contest in both departments, first bowling the Men in Green out for 242 and then chasing it down without much trouble to lift the tri-nation series trophy which also featured South Africa.

The Blackcaps look like a strong unit and have got decent preparation to get in good shape for the global ICC tournament. The return of Kane Williamson has been good with the former Kiwi skipper amassing 225 runs in three matches, the second-most in the series behind Matthew Breetzke, who had hit 233.

Coming in for Rachin Ravindra after his nasty head injury, Devon Conway has put up decent contributions in both matches, having scored 48 in the final after a 97-run knock against South Africa earlier. Williamson was among the runs yet again after his hundred against the Proteas, as he made 34 in the final.

Daryl Mitchell made another half-ton, while Tom Latham scored 56 to storm back among runs. There wasn't much of an issue for the Kiwis, as Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell remained unbeaten on 20 and two, respectively to take their team home within 45.2 overs and with five wickets in hand.