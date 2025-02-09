New Zealand Cricket provides update on Rachin Ravindra's injury

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra recently caught every headline after he was a part of a freak accident during the first game between Pakistan and New Zealand in the ongoing tri-nation series. Both Pakistan and New Zealand locked horns in the first game at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Saturday, February 8.

During the second innings of the game, as Pakistan looked to chase down a target of 331 runs, Ravindra was fielding at deep square leg, and it was in the 37th over when a Khushdil Shah shot hit him straight on his forehead. Ravindra seemed to have been blinded by the lights when the ball hit him on his forehead. He was captured looking down on the field with blood pouring down from his forehead as the medical team rushed onto the ground.

Immediately, he was forced out of the field, and New Zealand Cricket took centre stage and talked about Ravindra’s injury status. The board revealed that the 25-year-old sustained a laceration on the forehead but is fine otherwise.

“Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball while attempting a catch in the 38th over. He sustained a laceration to the forehead, which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes,” the NZC statement said.

New Zealand are already going through several injury concerns after Lockie Ferguson’s recent hamstring injury; they will hope that Ravindra will make his comeback as soon as possible ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Speaking of the game between Pakistan and New Zealand, the game saw the Black Caps post a total of 330 runs in the first innings through Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips’ knocks.

Furthermore, as Pakistan aimed to chase down the target, Fakhar Zaman opened the innings for the Men in Green, scoring 84 runs in 69 deliveries. However, none of the other batters amounted to much as Pakistan were limited to a score of 252 with New Zealand registering a 78-run victory.