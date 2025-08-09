New Zealand create history, maul Zimbabwe to go past 67-year-old record in Test cricket

New Zealand thumped Zimbabwe in the second and final Test by an innings and 359 runs to seal the two-match series 2-0. It was only the third day of the Test, and it took only 28.1 overs for the Kiwis to roll over the home team. It is also the third biggest win in the history of Test cricket as New Zealand went past the 67-year-old record in the longest format of the game.
Earlier, the West Indies' win over India by an innings and 336 runs at the Eden Gardens in 1958 was in third place on the list of the largest margin of victory by an innings in Test cricket. However, New Zealand whittled past that record comfortably but missed coming second on the list by just a couple of runs.
Australia had defeated South Africa in Johannesburg by an innings and 360 runs in February 2002, and New Zealand had Zimbabwe nine down when the hosts were 378 runs behind in their second innings. But the last-wicket partnership between Nick Welch and Tanaka Chivanga of 19 runs denied more glory to the opposition.
Nevertheless, it was a clinical performance from New Zealand on the tour as they made light work of Zimbabwe in both Test matches.
Biggest win (by an innings) in Test cricket
|Team
|Opposition
|Win Margin
|Year
|England
|Australia
|innings and 579 runs
|1938
|Australia
|South Africa
|innings and 360 runs
|2002
|New Zealand
|Zimbabwe
|innings and 359 runs
|2025
|West Indies
|India
|innings and 336 runs
|1958
|Australia
|England
|innings and 332 runs
|1946
Zakary Foulkes picks up nine wickets on debut
Zakary Foulkes was the star for New Zealand, picking up nine wickets on his Test debut, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. He returned with the magical figures of 5/37 after being introduced as the third bowler in the innings. None of the Zimbabwe batters could pick him as the home team was folded for only 117 runs in their second innings. Matt Henry was the best bowler for New Zealand in the first innings, accounting for a five-wicket haul.
