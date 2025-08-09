New Zealand create history, maul Zimbabwe to go past 67-year-old record in Test cricket New Zealand defeated Zimbabwe in the second Test of the two-match series to seal the contest 2-0. It was a heavily one-sided encounter as the Kiwis won the game by a huge margin of an innings and 359 runs. It took only one session for them to bundle the hosts out in the second innings.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

New Zealand thumped Zimbabwe in the second and final Test by an innings and 359 runs to seal the two-match series 2-0. It was only the third day of the Test, and it took only 28.1 overs for the Kiwis to roll over the home team. It is also the third biggest win in the history of Test cricket as New Zealand went past the 67-year-old record in the longest format of the game.

Earlier, the West Indies' win over India by an innings and 336 runs at the Eden Gardens in 1958 was in third place on the list of the largest margin of victory by an innings in Test cricket. However, New Zealand whittled past that record comfortably but missed coming second on the list by just a couple of runs.

Australia had defeated South Africa in Johannesburg by an innings and 360 runs in February 2002, and New Zealand had Zimbabwe nine down when the hosts were 378 runs behind in their second innings. But the last-wicket partnership between Nick Welch and Tanaka Chivanga of 19 runs denied more glory to the opposition.

Nevertheless, it was a clinical performance from New Zealand on the tour as they made light work of Zimbabwe in both Test matches.

Biggest win (by an innings) in Test cricket

Team Opposition Win Margin Year England Australia innings and 579 runs 1938 Australia South Africa innings and 360 runs 2002 New Zealand Zimbabwe innings and 359 runs 2025 West Indies India innings and 336 runs 1958 Australia England innings and 332 runs 1946

Zakary Foulkes picks up nine wickets on debut

Zakary Foulkes was the star for New Zealand, picking up nine wickets on his Test debut, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. He returned with the magical figures of 5/37 after being introduced as the third bowler in the innings. None of the Zimbabwe batters could pick him as the home team was folded for only 117 runs in their second innings. Matt Henry was the best bowler for New Zealand in the first innings, accounting for a five-wicket haul.

