New Zealand captain Sophie Devine to retire from ODIs after Women's World Cup 2025 New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, who gave up T20I captaincy last year after the maiden T20 World Cup triumph for the White Ferns, is set to call it a day from the ODIs. The Women's World Cup 2025 later this year in India and Sri Lanka will be her final assignment.

Sophie Devine, who will turn 36 in the month of September when the 13th edition of the Women's World Cup kicks off in India, is set to retire from ODIs following the competition. Devine, who led the White Ferns to their maiden T20 World Cup title last year, gave up captaincy in T20Is following the tournament and reckoned that the decision to call it off from ODIs is her looking at the larger picture of eventually stepping away from the game.

“It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away,” said Devine. "I feel very fortunate to have NZC’s support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the White Ferns. It’s important that everyone knows I’m focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away.

“I’m really excited by where this young group’s going and I’m looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months," Devine added, mentioning that the decision has been taken over a decent period of time and one that hasn't come lightly and a considerable thought went into it. Devine, who is one of just nine women to play 150 ODIs or more, is nearing the 4,000 run mark in the format and has led New Zealand in 49 of those.

Devine will continue to play in the T20Is for New Zealand, while moving to a casual playing contract rather than a full one and NZC Head of Women’s High Performance Liz Green said that it was important for both the board and the all-rounder to be able to come to such agreement given how much she has given to New Zealand Cricket.

“Sophie’s given nearly 20 years of service to the White Ferns and NZC is fully supportive of her quest to find more balance at this stage in her career,” said Green. “We’re pleased to be able to reach an agreement that means she can continue to be involved with the White Ferns on a case-by-case basis, whilst opening up the opportunity for another player to be contracted in full."

NZC Chief Executive Scott Weenink commended Devine for her contribution to New Zealand Cricket and her commitment to grooming the next generation while she moves on from the game. "Sophie has been an extraordinary leader and ambassador for the White Ferns,” he said.

"Supporting her move to a casual playing agreement will allow her to continue contributing to the White Ferns environment. Her legacy as one of the game’s greatest all-rounders and her commitment to nurturing the next generation makes this a positive step for both her and the White Ferns." It will not be easy but Devine will be keen to do some special things for New Zealand in her final World Cup.