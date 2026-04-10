New Zealand calls up Ben Lister in white ball squad for Bangladesh tour, set to replace Kristian Clarke

New Delhi:

NZC (New Zealand Cricket) has come forward and has called up left-arm pacer Ben Lister in their ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming Bangladesh tour. Lister will be replacing Kristian Clarke in the squad, who has been ruled out due to a hand injury.

It is worth noting that Clarke had sustained a laceration on the webbing of his right hand while attempting a catch for New Zealand A in their one-day match against Sri Lanka A. Lister is expected to join New Zealand’s side by April 12 ahead of the ODI series. He will be making a comeback to the side after a hiatus of two years.

Interestingly, another blow for the Black Caps would be that Ben Sears will be missing the ODI leg of the upcoming series against Bangladesh. He will be missing the series, as he was signed as a replacement in Rawalpindiz in the Pakistan Super League. While he will be unavailable for the ODI series, he is expected to return for the T20Is.

Bangladesh tour set to kick off on April 17

It is worth noting that New Zealand’s tour of Bangladesh will kick off with three ODI matches. The two sides will lock horns across three ODI matches on April 17, 20, and 23. The first two games will be played in Mirpur, with the third ODI slated to be held in Chattogram.

Furthermore, after the ODI leg, the two sides will face off across three T20I matches on April 27, 29, and May 2. For the T20Is, the first two games will be played in Chattogram, with the final T20I set to be played in Mirpur.

Both teams will aim to put in their best performance and hope to get off to a good showing in the ODI series, with the ODI World Cup 2027 looming on the horizon.

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