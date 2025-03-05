New Zealand break Australia's all-time Champions Trophy record within 11 days The second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy is being played today between South Africa and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After opting to bat first, the Kiwis were propelled by centuries from Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra as they posted a mammoth total on the board.

New Zealand have plundered a mammoth total of 362 runs in the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With this effort, they have registered the highest ever total in the history of the showpiece event. Interestingly, only 11 days ago, Australia had created the record, posting 356 runs while chasing 352 against England at the same venue.

The Kiwis have broken the record of their Trans-Tasman rivals within just 11 days with a brilliant after opting to bat first in the knockout clash. Rachin Ravindra led the way with a century, and the veteran Kane Williamson also notched up a three-figure score as the duo added 164 runs for the second wicket.

The partnership between them left South Africa bowlers gasping for breath as they threaded the fielding superbly during their innings. Even after they got out, there was no respite for the Proteas, with Daryl Mitchell taking over the control and Glenn Phillips finishing the innings on a high with his power hitting.

Overall, the BlackCaps smashed 38 fours and five sixes in their innings. Aiden Markram was the most economical bowler for South Africa, conceding 23 runs in four overs while Lungi Ngidi picked up three wickets but conceded 72 runs in his 10-over spell.

Prior to New Zealand, Australia and England were the first two teams to break the 350-run barrier in the Champions Trophy. It happened in the same edition and at the same venue. England posted 351 runs batting first and then their Ashes rivals chased it down with utter ease as Australia scored 356 runs.

Highest totals in ICC Champions Trophy history