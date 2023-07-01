SHOCKING! New Zealand bowler bowls 11 overs in an ODI game due to counting error

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand women's cricket team

In a major counting error during a Sri Lanka women vs New Zealand women's ODI, Kiwi bowler Eden Carsen bowled 11 overs in the 50-over game. Sri Lanka host New Zealand in the ongoing three-match ODI series and the shocking incident took place in the second innings of the second match. While defending 330 runs against the hosts, Carsen conceded 41 runs in her 11 overs for 2 wickets.

Carsen had a decent outing with the ball and she completed her spell of 10 overs by the 45th over. However, the off-spinner rolled her sleeves up for the 11th over in the 47th over of the second innings. She gave just a single run and did not scalp a wicket in it.

The incident went unnoticed by the match umpires and the referees and even the teammates seemed to forget that she had completed her quota earlier. However, the match was done and dusted by then but Carson also created a record due to the incident. She became the first New Zealand woman cricketer to deliver more than 10 overs in an ODI since 1993.

In the match, New Zealand won by a big margin of 116 runs and levelled the three-match series with a game to go. New Zealand first scored 329 on the back of tons from all-rounder Amelia Kerr and captain Sophie Devine. In reply, the hosts were bundled out for 213 with Kavisha Dilhari being the top-scorer and the lone half-centurion.

New Zealand Playing XI:

Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

Sri Lanka Playing XI:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Udeshika Prabodhani

