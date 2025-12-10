New Zealand batter likely to miss T20I series vs India to play in Big Bash League, Details here New Zealand's tour of India in January 2026 will clash directly with the Big Bash League, and the Kiwi batter Finn Allen might well miss the majority of the series, in case his BBL team makes it to the final scheduled to be played on January 25.

New Delhi:

New Zealand are scheduled to tour India next month for three ODIs and five T20Is from January 11 to January 31. The tour is directly clashing with the Big Bash League (BBL), where their opener Finn Allen is set to play for the Perth Scorchers. He is likely to miss the majority of the tour, in case his BBL team makes it to the final of the tournament.

New Zealand's tour of India will start with the ODI series that will conclude on January 18, while the league stage of the BBL will end on January 17. If the Scorchers don't make it to the playoffs, then Allen will be available for the entire five-match T20I series. However, if the Scorchers qualify for the playoffs, then the New Zealand team is likely to miss their opening batter as the final of BBL is scheduled to take place on January 25.

The T20I series serves as important preparation for New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to commence on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. "Pending selection, I'll head straight to India once the Big Bash finishes up for us [Scorchers]," Allen said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

How is Finn Allen allowed to miss T20I series?

Finn Allen is one of the five players to sign casual agreements with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), which allows them to skip international cricket in favour of franchist T20 cricket. "Playing for New Zealand is still, for me, the pinnacle and the reason why I love playing is to represent my country. But cricket's obviously evolving and changing year on year.

"New Zealand Cricket's been really good to work with over the last wee while. [I'm] confident about getting back into some Black Caps stuff after the Big Bash and hopefully can continue that," Allen added.

Also Read