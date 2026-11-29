Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between India and New Zealand saw India come out to bat on a score of 116/6 with Dhruv Jurel and Anshul Kamboj at the crease. While all hopes depended on Jurel, the star batter stood strong against expectations and amassed 88 runs to his name.

Akash Deep amassed 29 runs to his name, with Gurnoor Brar adding 10 runs to his name as India posted a total of 246 runs in the first innings of the game, trailing New Zealand by 110 runs. It was Dhruv Jurel’s performance that was the saving grace for the Indian team, but despite his 88-run knock, India were still in a complex situation going into the second innings.

As for New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name in the first innings. Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, and Jacob Duffy took two wickets each to their names as well. As New Zealand came out to bat in the second innings, Tom Latham and Devon Conway opened the innings. Latham once again rode his bad luck and was played on, departing for just eight runs.

Furthermore, Henry Nicholls, who had been in incredible form also departed early, scoring 22 runs in 42 deliveries. Devon Conway scored 51 runs to his name with Rachin Ravindra going unbeaten on a score of 46 runs. As Day 4 approaches, New Zealand is on a score of 133/3 with a lead of 243 runs.

As for India, Jasprit Bumrah ended the day as the highest wicket taker with two wickets to his name; Washington Sundar took one wicket as well.

India hope to improve ahead of Day 4

Speaking of the upcoming fourth day, New Zealand will be looking to take the lead over 350 and declare. Chasing a result, and the game slipping away from India, New Zealand will aim to bundle out the visitors as quickly as possible and take the victory in the second Test. As for India, despite a tough task ahead, the side will aim for an improved showing on the penultimate day of the clash.

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