New Zealand announce squad for West Indies tour; Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee return from break

New Zealand announced a 15-member squad for their upcoming tour to the West Indies.

The Kiwis are set to play a three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series against the Windies. The matches are scheduled from 10th August to 21st August. This will be New Zealand's first tour of the Caribbean in eight years.

Captain Kane Williamson will return from the short break that he had taken to lead a strengthened New Zealand cricket team.

On the other hand, Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Trent Boult, and Tim Southee also will rejoin the team after returning home early from its recent tours to England, Scotland, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

New Zealand has rotated players throughout those series to manage the high workload in a season.

The West Indies series will play a significant role for both the teams as part of the buildup to the T20 World Cup and because it carries qualification points for the one-day World Cup.

New Zealand last played the West Indies in the Caribbean in 2014.

“It's always exciting to be heading somewhere you've not been in a while and I know this group can't wait for the challenge of taking on the West Indies in the Caribbean,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

“Managing workloads is hugely important this year with the team playing some form of cricket every month in 2022 and this applies to both players and staff.

“For Kane, Trent, Tim, and Devon this will be the first time they have played white ball cricket for New Zealand since last year's T20 World Cup and tour to India, so this trip will be important for them.”

The squad also includes Michael Bracewell and Finn Allen who performed well during recent white ball matches.

“As a selector, it's been great to see these guys push their cases,” Stead said.

New Zealand full squad: Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

(Inputs from PTI)

