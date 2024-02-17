New Zealand announce squad for Test series against Australia; Will O’Rourke retained, Daryl Mitchell returns

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson and Tim Southee during a Test match against South Africa on February 15, 2024

The New Zealand Cricket announced a strong 14-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia on Saturday. The in-form batter Daryl Mitchell is included in the team after missing the second Test against South Africa while the experienced pace all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn is making his return to international cricket after one year.

Both Tim Southee and Kane Williamson are set to make their 100th Test appearance during the second match in Christchurch starting on March 8. Both Williamson and Southee have played 98 Tests so far and will become only fifth and sixth BlackCaps players after Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor to play 100 Tests.

The Kiwis topped the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings after a 2-0 series win against the Proteas on Friday. Young pacer William O'Rourke took nine wickets on his Test debut and is part of the Test series against Australia starting on February 29 in Wellington. With Kyle Jamieson out injured and Trent Boult not in consideration, O'Rourke is likely to form a pace attack with Southee, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry against Australia.

Team head coach Gary Stead also provided a fitness update on Daryl Mitchell who is suffering from a long-term foot injury. Stead revealed that the star batter is going under rehabilitation but will be fit for the first Test in Wellington starting on February 29.

“Everything is tracking well with Daryl," Gary Stead said. "The decision to give him a period of rehabilitation was necessary and will allow him to be at his best for what is an important series for the team. He’s a key member of the group and has proven, with his performances over the past 12 to 18 months, how much value he adds to the Test team. Daryl will keep focusing on his rehabilitation over the next week and will be fit and ready for the first Test in Wellington."

New Zealand Test squad for Australia series:

Tim Southee (c), Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Will Young