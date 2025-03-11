New Zealand announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan, no Santner as IPL-bound players out New Zealand finished as runners-up to India in the recently-concluded Champions Trophy. They are now set to face Pakistan in an away T20I series from March 16 onwards. New Zealand have named their squad for the series, with IPL-bound players being absent.

New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming five-match series against Pakistan at home from March 16 onwards. The Kiwis will be without the IPL-bound players, including captain Mitchell Santner.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell will don the captain's armband as he is set to lead the Kiwis in his first series as captain at home. He had earlier led New Zealand against Pakistan in an away five-match T20I series.

"It’s a great honour and a real privilege to captain your country," Bracewell said on being named the skipper. "I really enjoyed leading the side in Pakistan last year, and we’ve got many players from that squad included for this series as well, which is nice."

The all-rounder has taken over the reins on short term from Santner and is looking to 'build on his good work'. "Mitch Santner’s done a great job since taking over as white-ball captain and I’ll really just be trying to build on his good work and create an enjoyable environment for the guys to perform in.

T20 regulars Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Santner are not available for the series due to their commitments in IPL. The squad is a blend of 'established and returning stars'.

"Ish Sodhi has been recalled after missing the recent home series against Sri Lanka, while Ben Sears has recovered from the torn hamstring which forced him to return home on the eve of the Champions Trophy last month," NZC said in its statement.

"Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke have been included for the first three games of the series only, as the selectors seek to manage the workloads of the pace bowlers returning from the Champions Trophy," it added.

The squad features seven players from New Zealand's runner-up Champions Trophy 2025 squad. It also has the highest wicket-taker, Matt Henry, named for the fourth and fifth games 'subject to further assessment once the ODI squad arrives home on Wednesday.'

"Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Seifert have also been included in the squad after confirming their availability, if selected, for the build-up series’ to next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in India (against India and Afghanistan in January and February)," NZC said on the returning trio.

New Zealand's squad for the T20I series against Pakistan:

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (matches 4-5), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (matches 4-5), Kyle Jamieson (matches 1-3), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (matches 1-3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi