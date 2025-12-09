New Zealand announce squad for 2nd Test against West Indies; Glenn Phillips returns, Mitch Hay to debut New Zealand confirmed their 14-man Test squad for the second game against the West Indies in Wellington. New Zealand are really struggling with their personnel with respect to injuries, having lost three more players after the first Test and had to call upon reinforcements for the remaining games.

Wellington:

New Zealand announced their 14-strong squad for the second Test against the West Indies. Glenn Phillips returned to the Test side after almost a year, having fully recovered from his injury. Phillips, who fielded on the final day of the first Test as a substitute, played a couple of first-class matches for Otago to build his workload for Test cricket and is likely to come back straight into the middle order at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Apart from Phillips, Mitch Hay, Kristian Clarke and Michael Rae were the uncapped players to be called up to replace the injured ones.

Hay, who had replaced Tom Blundell in the squad, will make his Test debut on Wednesday, December 10. Hay, who had played seven ODIs and 12 T20Is over the last 12 months or so, has come a long way from domestic cricket and head coach Rob Walter said that the 25-year-old deserved his opportunity. Hay will become the first Kiwi wicketkeeper to make his Test debut since 2017.

“Mitch is a young cricketer who’s already contributed well to the white-ball side. He also has an excellent record at first-class level with Canterbury. Having him come into a Test squad is a great moment in his career and we’re really excited to see him play his part," Walter said of Hay's inclusion.

Hay and Phillips are likely to come back into the XI for Blundell and Will Young, while suspense remains on Daryl Mitchell, who didn't play the first Test despite being in the squad as he hadn't fully recovered.

Among the latest spate of injuries, Matt Henry (calf), Nathan Smith (side), Blundell (hamstring), Mitchell Santner (groin), Will O’Rourke (back) and Matt Fisher (shin) were not considered for selection for the second Test.

The series opener in Christchurch ended in a draw and both teams will be keen to get off the mark in the capital.

New Zealand squad for second Test: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rae, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young