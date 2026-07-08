New Zealand announce casual contracts for 2026-27 as India tour-bound players added to list

New Delhi:

Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) has announced the casual contracts for 2026-27, as Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert have all agreed to join the list. The quartet is set to be available for the home white-ball series against India in October and November and have a chance to push their cases for the 50-over World Cup the next year.

The NZC had already announced the central contracts for the upcoming period (August 1, 2026 to July 31, 2027) but deferred the casual deals for a few weeks. The list does not feature the now-retired Kane Williamson, Devon Conway (returned to full contract) and Jimmy Neesham, who has switched to a domestic contract with Auckland.

New Zealand's busy international schedule

New Zealand have a busy international schedule for the upcoming contract period. They will host India for 10 white-ball games (five T20Is and as many ODIs), before travelling to Australia for a four-match Test series and then returning home for Sri Lanka for three ODIs, as many T20Is and two Tests.

The four players are mostly white-ball specialists and are set to be available for the inbound India series. "We're delighted to add Finn, Lockie, Adam and Tim to our contracting programme for the next period," Gavin Larsen, selection head, said. "It goes without saying the talent and match-winning abilities all four players possess, and we've seen them do just that for the Blackcaps on many occasions. Their skills are in demand around the world, and we see that as a positive as they're able to add to their experiences and bring those back to our environment."

"There's no secret the inbound India mega-tour is of critical importance to NZC on and off the field," Larsen added. "The tour features ten white-ball games over 25 days, followed immediately by a block of six Tests - so we're well aware we'll need a deep squad, particularly in the pace-bowling department, to be at our best across the different series."

Quartet hasn't been in action for New Zealand in ODIs

The four players added to the casual deal are currently playing in Major League Cricket and hence are not picked for the ODIs in the West Indies. They have not played for New Zealand in ODIs recently. Allen and Ferguson's last ODIs came in 2023, while Milne last played a 50-over game in 2024. Seifert played an ODI most recently among these four, with his final 50-over outing coming last year, following his six-year gap.

"My passion and motivation to play for the Blackcaps and represent our country remains as strong as ever," Seifert said. "The casual contract allows the flexibility to play in some of the different leagues around the world, while remaining part of the Blackcaps programme.

"The upcoming India tour to New Zealand is going to be an amazing occasion, and I'm certainly keen to be involved. With two ICC white-ball World Cups also on the horizon, there's plenty of exciting cricket to look forward to."

New Zealand are one of the most-consistent teams in international cricket. They reached the semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup, the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2026 recently. The Blackcaps had won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021 by beating India in the final, to whom they later lost the title clash in the Champions Trophy and in the T20 World Cup.

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