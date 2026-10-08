New Zealand announce BJ Watling as new Test team batting coach

NZC (New Zealand Cricket) recently came forward and announced the appointment of former cricketer BJ Watling as the Test side’s new batting coach. The former wicketkeeper-batter will be replacing Luke Ronchi in the role. His first assignment will come after the conclusion of the upcoming Test series against the Indian team.

Watling is currently the coach of Northern Districts Men, and he will join New Zealand’s support staff on November 16. In the early stages of his new role, he will be working alongside Ronchi in the transition period.

He will formally and fully take over in the role when New Zealand travel to Australia for the four-game Test series. Speaking of Watling, back in his playing days, he played a total of 178 first-class matches for New Zealand, Northern Districts and Durham, ending his career with 10,000+ runs to his name; that included a total of 18 centuries, and it could be interesting to see what impact he can have on the Kiwis.

Watling opened up after his appointment

After New Zealand Cricket made the announcement official, BJ Watling took centre stage and talked about how excited he is to begin a new chapter in his coaching career and how he is looking forward to making a positive impact on the side going forward.

"I'm incredibly excited. To come back into the team and work with this current group is a special opportunity and one I don't take lightly. What this side and the support staff have achieved together over recent years has been remarkable, so I'm looking forward to contributing to a world-class side,” Watling was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Furthermore, New Zealand Cricket Chief High Performance Officer Daryl Gibson also backed the signing of Watling as the Test side’s new batting coach. "BJ has proven himself in a coaching capacity with recent stints at Wellington and Northern Districts and he has excellent relationships with many of the current squad. He's comfortably one of the most respected modern BLACKCAPS and his approach to his playing career is synonymous with the identity of the side," said Gibson. "We're very excited for him to start with what will be aa massive few months of cricket for the Blackcaps,” Gibson said.

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