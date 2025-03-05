New Zealand annihilate South Africa, setting up blockbuster Champions Trophy final against India South Africa beat New Zealand by 50 runs to qualify for the Champions Trophy final. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra scored a century each. Now, they will take on India in the summit clash on March 9 at Dubai International Stadium.

New Zealand defeated South Africa by 50 runs to advance to the Champions Trophy 2025 final. The Mitchell Santner-led side was ruthless with the bat in the first innings, which helped them put pressure on the Proteas as they eventually crumbled. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra had a phenomenal day with the bat, scoring a century each and that partnership pushed South Africa out of the contest.

Lungi Ngidi dismissed Will Young early but South Africa failed to keep up with the momentum. Williamson and Ravindra stitched a 164-run partnership to help New Zealand post 362 runs in the first innings. The former captain scored 102 runs in 94 deliveries, while Rachin made 108 off 101. This was his fifth century in the format and interestingly, all of them were scored in an ICC event.

Towards the fag end of the first innings, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips played important knocks, scoring 49 runs each. Phillips particularly took on the Proteas bowlers, which helped the team post over 350 runs. The Temba Bavuma-led side was extremely disappointing with the bat and when it came to the second innings, it was difficult, especially as there was extreme pressure.

Nevertheless, captain Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen tried to stitch a partnership to keep the scoreboard ticking. They made 56 and 69 runs respectively and since their dismissal, things haven’t gone in South Africa’s favour. They kept the team in the hunt but things changed drastically after their dismissals as wickets fell on regular intervals.

There were plenty of expectations from Heinrich Klaasen but the flamboyant batter disappointed. He made only three runs while the other senior batter, David Miller scored unbeaten 100 runs but it came at a time when it didn't matter much. Mitchell Santner was the star with the ball for New Zealand, picking up a three-wicket haul, while Matt Henry and Phillips picked up two each.

With the massive win, New Zealand have now qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 final. They will play India in the summit clash on March 9.