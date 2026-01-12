New venue options emerge for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 matches: Report With the situation between BCB and BCCI developing, two new venues in Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram have emerged as potential options to host Bangladesh's matches in the T20 World Cup 2026, as per reports.

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee tournament is all set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The competition is set to kick off on February 7; one of the biggest talking points ahead of the tournament has been the situation between India and Bangladesh.

After the BCCI asked for Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL, the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) came forward and wrote to the ICC, requesting their World Cup matches to be moved out of India, citing security concerns.

However, there have been new reports emerging which stated that Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram have been cited as two new potential venues where Bangladesh could play their matches.

The report by Cricbuzz stated that TNCA and KCA officials have expressed their interest in hosting Bangladesh for the World Cup games. According to the current schedule, Bangladesh is scheduled to play three games – against the West Indies (February 7), against Italy (February 9), and against England (February 14) in Kolkata – before moving to Mumbai to face Nepal on February 17.

No response yet from ICC to Bangladesh’s letter

The BCB had written twice to the ICC over a possible venue change for the upcoming World Cup, requesting that their games be moved out of India. However, the ICC is yet to give the board a response over the same.

Reports have stated that it is quite unlikely that Bangladesh’s matches will be moved out of India, given the logistical challenges that would come with the change in schedule, but a possible venue change is definitely on the cards, and only time will tell how the situation develops with the World Cup looming on the horizon.

