New Test captain Kusal Mendis confident of Sri Lanka's batting strength ahead of Pakistan series

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis has expressed confidence in his team's ability to compete against Pakistan's pace attack ahead of the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Monday. As per reports, the visitors are preparing for a potentially challenging surface, with expectations of a greener pitch that could offer greater assistance to fast bowlers than the spin-friendly tracks seen in Pakistan in recent years.

Mendis, who will lead Sri Lanka in Test cricket for the first time since replacing Dhananjaya de Silva in early October, believes his experienced batting group has the necessary skills to adapt. He pointed to the team's performances in England last summer as evidence of their ability to handle demanding conditions.

“We know they will be giving a little bit different wicket. I think the batters have to manage our skills and preparation well. I know we have a very good batting line-up with some very senior players... Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, myself, and a couple of other guys. Everyone knows how to play on a green wicket. We played really well in England also, so I have no doubt in my batting line-up,” Mendis said.

Sri Lanka's preparation has included an extended stay in Pakistan, where they have spent more than a month competing in white-ball cricket. Mendis acknowledged that remaining away from home for such a prolonged period has been demanding, although the team has used indoor activities and individual routines to maintain morale.

The captain also highlighted the difference between the shorter formats and Test cricket, expressing his enthusiasm for taking charge in the longest format.

We have a balanced side: Mendis

Despite failing to register a Test victory in their two series against West Indies and India this year, Sri Lanka have received encouragement from their bowling performances. Mendis believes the combination of experienced batters and a seasoned bowling department gives the visitors a balanced outfit.

“We have a very balanced side, both with the bowling and batting unit. I think we've done really well in the past couple of tours in the bowling side, and same in one-day cricket - the fast-bowling attack is doing well," Mendis said. "We have a very senior bowling unit, the guys have played so many first-class and international matches. Same in the batting, so everyone is ready for tomorrow's game,” Mendis said.

The pace contingent includes Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga and Milan Rathnayaka. Prabath Jayasuriya leads the available spin options.

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