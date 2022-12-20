New T20I coach, split captaincy on agenda for BCCI Apex Council meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI Logo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to convene a meeting of the Apex Council on the 21st of December, Wednesday. According to ANI, the agenda includes decisions on the central contracts, the appointment of the new selection committee, and also on the split captaincy.

After India's semifinal defeat against England in the T20 World Cup, there is constant discussion about having a different coach in the T20 format. In the meeting, there is also a possibility of discussion on having different coaches and captains for different formats.

Significantly, Rohit Sharma, who is 35 years old, is currently the captain of all three formats of the Indian team. But he has been constantly battling with injuries and has been in and out of the team several times due to the workload. In such a scenario, all-rounder Hardik Pandya can be made captain in his place by removing him from T20 captaincy under workload management.

According to ANI sources, a decision on split coaching is also likely to be taken at the meeting. This means a new coach can be appointed for T20Is, keeping Rahul Dravid limited to only Test and ODI coaching.

The BCCI is also unhappy with the team's support staff, especially fielding coach T Dileep and physio and there could be a decision on the same.

However, in this meeting, there is less possibility for reviewing Team India's recent performance on the New Zealand tour and defeat in the ODI series against Bangladesh.

A decision can also be taken on the inclusion of star batsman Suryakumar Yadav in the central contract. At the same time, there is also a possibility of discussion regarding the problem of frequent injuries of players.

In this important meeting, there is also a possibility of discussion regarding organizing the Pink Ball Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

