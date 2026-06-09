New No.1 all-rounder crowned ahead of Women's T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur storms into top 10

New Delhi:

New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr stormed back to the top spot in the Women's T20I all-rounders rankings as per the last weekly update ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 that commences on June 12. Kerr displaces West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews from the top after the Windies all-rounder lost out on her premier spot due to her absence from the last fixture in the recent tri-series in Ireland.

While Kerr is at the top, her lead remains narrow as she leads Matthews by just five rating points and has 478 to her name. There are no other changes in the top 10, but there is a significant one in the top 20 as Scotland star Kathryn Brace jumped nine spots to reach 17th in the chart after her impressive performances in the tri-series against Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Harmanpreet Kaur returns to top 10

In a boost for the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the right-handed batter has stormed back into the top 10 in the T20I batters' rankings after her recent half-century in the third T20I against England. She has 655 rating points and leads New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine by five points.

There are no other changes in the top 10 as Australia batter Georgia Voll (815) leads the batting charts from Beth Mooney (788) by a significant margin of 27 points. The top-ranked batter for India is Smriti Mandhana, who is placed fifth.

Host of changes in bowlers' rankings

Meanwhile, there are several changes in the T20I bowlers' rankings. While England spinner Linsey Smith holds her top two spot, there are changes further down the order. England seamer Lauren Bell joins Pakistan tweaker Sadia Iqbal at No.2, while Charlie Dean is up one rung and South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba is up two places in the latest rankings. India's Sree Charani loses three places to go down to joint seventh.

Women's T20 World Cup to start on June 12

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will kick off on June 12 as England plays host to the tournament. Hosts England are placed in Group B alongside defending champions New Zealand, former winners West Indies, Sri Lanka, Scotland and Ireland.

Group 2 looks like a group of death. India are pitted against mighty Australia, runners-up of the previous two editions, South Africa, debutants Netherlands, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

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