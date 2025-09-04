New GST reform puts IPL tickets in 40 per cent tax bracket, prices set to increase According to the newly established GST reform, the IPL ticket prices have been put under the 40 per cent tax slab, which will see the prices of tickets increase dramatically. The new reform will come into effect from September 22.

New Delhi:

In a major development for cricket fanatics, the prices of IPL tickets are set to increase as the new GST reforms were announced on Wednesday, September 3. According to the previous reform, the IPL tickets had been under the 28 per cent tax slab. However, the new reform put the price of IPL tickets in the 40 per cent tax slab.

As per the revision, the costliest ticket at an RCB game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which was previously Rs 42,350, could go up by Rs 4,000, whereas the costliest ticket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium could go from Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,656.

However, it has been made clear that there will be no tax on tickets up to Rs 500 if a sports event (national or international) is being played. An 18 per cent GST will have to be paid on tickets priced more than Rs 500.

PKL, ISL tickets could get expensive as well

It is worth noting that not only the IPL but also the PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) and the ISL (Indian Super League) have been affected by the new regime as well. The tickets for the two tournaments are set to increase as well.

As for the IPL, ever since the tournament’s inception, it has not been granted any tax exemption, as it is looked at as an entertainment product. The likes of RCB, CSK, and MI have fixed prices for their matches. However, the other sides in the tournament adopt a more flexible approach.

For instance, a clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals has a lower price for a ticket as compared to a clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The new reform is set to come into effect from September 22.

