New Delhi weather today for DC vs GT IPL 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium: Will rain interrupt play again?

New Delhi:

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is suffering from iffy weather across several states in the country. For the last two days, rain is playing spoilsport with the KKR vs PBKS clash in Kolkata getting washed out while the RR vs MI encounter had to be reduced to 11 overs per side. For the third consecutive day in IPL 2026, rain is likely to have a say as the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans as well with all eyes on New Delhi weather today.

As per Accuweather, the forecast is pretty much clear in the morning, but it will turn cloudy in the afternoon. However, rain with thunderstorms is predicted around 2 PM with the chances of massive showers being 51%. Rain is likely to fall between 1 and 3 PM today in Delhi-NCR.

Having said that, the sun is expected to peek out for a brief period from 4 PM to 6 PM. However, even during that period, there is around 15-19% chance of showers coming down. Interestingly, for now, there is no chance of rain at all from 7 PM when the toss is scheduled to take place. But it remains to be seen whether the rain in the afternoon will do a lot of damage to the venue.

After 7 PM, clouds are predicted to be clear with only a strong wind blowing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi Capitals aim to continue their winning run in IPL 2026

Amid uncertainty around weather, Delhi Capitals will be aiming to register a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing IPL 2026. They are one of the only four teams to have not lost a single game so far this season and a win today will at least take them to the second place in the points table.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans are struggling as they have lost both their matches so far. They are in ninth place at the moment in the table and the Titans would be keen to right the wrongs soon before time runs out. But more than anything, the fans would be worried about rain and all eyes will be on the weather in New Delhi today in the lead up to the clash.

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