New Chandigarh weather today: Will it rain in GT vs MI Eliminator clash of IPL 2025? After a pretty one-sided Qualifier 1 between RCB and PBKS, it is time for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians to face off in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. How's the weather in the city? Will it rain today? Know today weather forecast in New Chandigarh

Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the eliminator clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) today at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh. The loser of this match will get knocked out of the tournament and the team winning this encounter will face Punjab Kings in the second qualifier at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But what will happen if the match gets washed out? Will it rain today in New Chandigarh? Let us have a look at the weather forecast in the city today:

It is currently partly cloudy in New Chandigarh with the temperature around 36 Degrees Celsius. Surprisingly, it is expected to remain cloudy for the entire day and even during the match. There is around a 10% chance of rain during the match time, which is not threatening, but if the heavens open up, it might interrupt the proceedings in the middle for some time.

Both teams might not worry about the weather, as rain might not have a huge say in this clash. The temperature is expected to stay above 30 Degrees after 7 PM IST and with additional time allotted to playoff matches, the fans should get to witness full 40 overs of action. In case the forecast changes dramatically and the game gets washed out, Gujarat Titans will qualify directly for the second qualifier as they finished third in the points table.

As far as the match is concerned, both GT and MI have suffered from the unavailability of their key foreign players. MI will miss Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch while the Titans will be without Jos Buttler in the playoffs. The teams have been allowed to sign temporary replacements as the five-time champions will field players like Jonny Bairstow and Charith Asalanka. Kusal Mendis is set to replace Buttler in the Titns' batting line-up for this crucial face-off.