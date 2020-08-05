'New beginnings for me in IPL this year': Ajinkya Rahane looking forward to 2020 season

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals' new acquisition Ajinkya Rahane has said that he is looking forward to the 2020 season of the tournament.

Team India's vice-captain in Test format and Delhi Capitals' batsman Ajinkya Rahane expressed his delight at the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League taking place this year. Rahane was traded by Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals in November last year.

"New beginnings for me in the @ipl this year. Looking forward to the season," Rahane said in an Instagram post along with a photo of him batting.

IPL 2020 will take place between September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates. The league will take place in three cities across the country - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Rahane had been with the Royals since 2011 and is currently the highest run-scorer for the Rajasthan franchise. Delhi Capitals will be Rahane's fourth IPL club - apart from the Royals, he has represented Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Recently, Rahane said players will get used to the Covid-19 protocols in 2-3 days once they touchdown in the UAE for the IPL.

"We will definitely miss our fans. Fans are everything to us. When they come out and support us in the stadiums, it feels really good, inspires us to do well," Rahane said during a TV show.

"Again, you got to think about their health and safety as well. We will miss them in the stadium. We are going to play for them, for our fans. I am sure they will enjoy watching us on TV," he added.

