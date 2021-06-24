Never thought I would end as World Test Champion, says BJ Watling as he retires with WTC Mace

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Zealand team after winning the WTC Final

A tenacious New Zealand clinched the inaugural World Test Championship title with an eight-wicket win over India on the sixth and final day of the marquee final.

An elated Kiwi camp including BJ Watling and Tim Southee relished the moment as New Zealand finally lifted ICC silverware after missing out on the 2019 World Cup by a whisker.

Watling, who retired with this game, said he never imagined that he would be in a team of world champions.

"No, I didn't imagine I'd end as a World Test Champion. My family back home, my mum has stood up for me in tough times, my wife Jess and the two boys - a thank you to all of them.

"It's been a hell of a journey. Huge support over the years from my mates. We've got a special group, this is a great way to finish," he said.

Tim Southee was also overwhelmed by the achievement and credited consistency for his side's success. He also spoke about the atmosphere in the dressing room while New Zealand were inching closer towards the 139-run target at Hampshire Bowl.

"We started this journey two years ago. To be sitting here as champions is special. There's a lot of hard work that has gone into it," the pacer said.

"Consistency comes to mind: consistency through performances, consistency in selection. We do a lot for each other. It's satisfying to achieve what we have. The turnaround dates back to beyond the last couple of years.

"The change room was a lot calmer knowing we had two experienced guys out there," he said.

"As any international sports person, you want to look for ways to get better. That's what I've gone. This group has pushed each other to get special, work on skills and fitness," concluded the pacer.

(With PTI Inputs)