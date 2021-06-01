Never claimed to be a vegan, I'm a vegetarian, clarifies Virat Kohli

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli dismissed reports that claimed he had turned vegan, tweeting on Tuesday that he is a vegetarian who likes to eat his vegetables.

A vegan does not eat any food derived from animals, including milk and milk products as well as eggs.

"I never claimed to be a vegan. Always maintained I am a vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your veggies (if you want [emoticon: winking face]) [emoticons: flexed biceps, face with tears of joy and victory hand]," tweeted Kohli a day before he leaves for England as captain of the India cricket squad.

Kohli though did not clarify if he eats eggs but his denial of being a vegan means he does not avoid milk and milk products.

India will play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18. They will then get a gap of around one-and-a-half months in England before playing a five-Test series against host England in August-September.

Earlier, reports had claimed that Kohli turned vegan in 2018 along with wife Anushka and felt an improvement in his game.

Kohli had, in his younger days, been a foodie with old friends and coach saying he would relish everything, including meat.

Of late, though, he has become conscious of his diet due to fitness demands.