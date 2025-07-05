Never before in men's cricket, India women achieve huge world record during T20I against England India squandered a great chance of registering their first-ever T20I series win over England after going down in the third match by five runs. However, their bowling starred once again, making them register a never-seen-before world record in international cricket.

New Delhi:

The Indian women's team registered a historic world record in any form of international cricket during its clash against England in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series. Following their strong wins in the first two matches of the series, the Women in Blue looked for their first-ever T20I series win over the English side with an impressive comeback with the ball in the third match.

After Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge's 137-run opening partnership had put England on course for a big first innings total at Kennington Oval, the Indian team roared back in style. Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma took three wickets each and enforced an English procession. From being 136/0, at the end of the 15th over, the hosts were restricted to 171/9.

With this, India have registered a never-seen-before world record in the history of international cricket. For the first time in any form of international cricket and across men's and women's cricket, a team has taken nine consecutive wickets in only 25 balls of a match.

The visitors made their first strike when Deepti caught and bowled Dunkley for 75 on the second ball of the 16th over (15.2). Meanwhile, the visitors fell like a pack of cards, going nine down in only 25 balls Deepti taking her third of the match and her 300th international wicket on the second delivery of the 20th over (19.2).

England keep series alive

Despite the comeback from the Indians and a strong batting outing by their batters, the visitors fell five runs short of England's 171 in a match that went down to the last ball. India had a brilliant chance to close out the series when Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were going strong, and Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur having made contributions.

However, with 12 needed off the final over, Lauren Bell held her nerve against the Indian skipper and Amanjot Kaur to secure a five-run win, with Harmanpreet getting caught on the last ball of her failed loft.